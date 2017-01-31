Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years

Recently, the archeologist found an Iron Age tomb that fashioned out overflowing treasure of gold, bronze, and amber, which revealed after lying undisturbed by the Danube River for almost 2,600 years. As indicated by researchers, the marvelous stockpile decorated and surrounded the skeleton of a lady who likely died at the age of 30 and 40, and it recommends that she was an elite individual from the Celtic society that buried her ancient southern Germany at the hill fort known as Heuneburg in 583 B.C.

Fox News reported that the nearness of a petrified sea urchin and ammonite that is a sort of wiped mollusk in the grave finds interesting, and said that the lady was a sort of a priestess. Dirk Krausse, the archeologist for the German state of Baden-Württemberg said that there are various graves around the lady's burial chamber that had been looted throughout the years, with a few thieves digging from tomb to tomb. Krausse added that the recently discovered grave is an extraordinary, as it is the first richly outfitted focal grave from that period.

Moreover, Live Science added that the individuals have thought about Heuneburg, an ancient hill fort close to the Danube River, for quite a long time. The Celtic city-state was likely established in the 6th century B.C., and it is imagined that even the famous Greek philosopher Herodotus as specified it while expounding on the historical background of the Danube River. However, it was not until 1950 that scientists started modern excavation of the site, which sits only north of the Alps.

Moreover, Krausse said that the style of the tip of lady's gems and chanfron coordinates that found in cultures south of the Alps, including Italy, Greece, Cyprus, and Sicily. The other excavations propose that the gold filigree was made at Heuneburg, demonstrating that artisans there were motivated by styles in cultures of the Alps. Krausse added that by knowing this new grave, it sees the setting between the area south of the Alps and this city at the Danube River.