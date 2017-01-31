Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

The Secret Beneath the Square of Egypt's The Great Pyramid of Giza

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 09:38 AM EST
How Were the Pyramids Built?

How Were the Pyramids Built?(Photo : Veritasium/ You Tube)

The Great Pyramid of Giza is the most established of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the only one remains to a great extent in the place.

The Pyramid was built for an Egyptian Pharaoh in nearly 4,500 years ago and stands 455 feet tall with a 756 vast base. It is the biggest of Egypt's three pyramids on the Giza Plateau. The pyramid was initially secured by profoundly polished white casing stones that shaped a smooth external surface.

 According to Daily Mail, the Great Pyramid was the world's tallest man-made structure for more than 3,800 years and comprise of around 2.3 million of limestone blocks accepted to have been transported from nearby quarries, yet centuries of erosion mean the structure's ventured fundamental core is noticeable today.

But recently, researchers have found something somewhat off about the huge structure. The base was turned out not have a perfect square, where the west side is marginally longer than the east side, making it only somewhat unbalanced.

Business Insider stated that this discovery may uncover a portion of the strategies utilized by the ancient Egyptians to develop these magnificent pyramids. The Great Pyramid of Giza was first constructed in a white limestone, as the time passed by, they stripped this stone shell away to utilize it on different structures.

In any case, without the shell, the researchers have had an intense time figuring out its original measurements of the pyramid.

A team of researchers from the Glen Dash Research Foundation and the Ancient Egypt Research Associated started taking their own particular measurements, wanting to comprehend what the pyramid resembled before it was stripped of its external shell.

The researchers found out that the west side was 5.55 inches of the original markings around the base of the pyramid. It has longer measurements than the east side, which makes the structure incline a little bit to one side.

The distinction is small to the point that it went undetected for about five centuries. Glen Dash, the leader of the Glen Dash Research Foundation said that the information they have gathered shows that the Egyptians have a wonderful ability for their time. This implies that the developers most likely laid the pyramid's plan on some kind of grid and connected it to the ground during constructions.

 

