NVIDIA Rolling Out Original Shield TV Software Upgrade v5.0 with Platform Update Android 7.0 Nougat

Nvidia said that the proprietors of the first Shield TV set-top box can now download Software Upgrade v5.0. The update is accompanied by the new applications, enhanced performance, and new features. Everything that is found in the most recent Shield TV unit that was launched in early January is all updated, such as the support for Nest cameras, the 4K HDR content via Amazon Video, and more. The platform additionally updates the older Shield TV unit with a move up to Android 7.0 Nougat.

According to Digital Trends, the exclusive Android games, GeForce Now, and the Game Stream games are tossed into one application for a more unified feel. All other games installed on the set-top will be pushed into the games row on the home screen. Nvidia said that this update will be an arranged roll out and will occur throughout the following couple of weeks via application update on the Google Play Store. Now, the original SHIELD Android TV can get in on the enjoyment of the SHIELD Experience 5.0.2 update.

Here are some extra components that provided with the Shield TV 2015 update:

Advertisement

4K HDR streaming video support in Amazon Video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and VUDU

Guide access to Steam Big Picture in the Nvidia Games Application

Support for 4K HDR streaming in Nvidia GameStream with a smoother, lower-inactivity streaming

Nest Aware support through the new Nest application on SHIELD. With Nest Aware, the user can even watch every camera's video history

New Application SHIELD welcomes the following: NFL, Twitter for TV, Comedy Central, Vimeo, and Viki

Empower cast for HBO GO

Adds up 4.1, 6.1, and 8.0 speaker configurations for Plex

Added USB and SD card storage support

Added Pause/Play button functionality on the SHIELD remote

Android Police added that with Nougat, the SHIELD TV will at long last have the capacity to do picture-in-picture, however, applications needs to support it. Live Channels is the illustration given for instance of an application with support. The setting will likewise be less terrible in the new update. Nvidia said support for the Google Assistant will go to Shield TV (2015) unit soon. Yet, this component will require the new $50 Shield Remote to exploit Google Assistant on the older set-top box.

For clients who still cannot seem to buy a Shield TV set-top box, the 2017 model is accessible now in "vanilla" for $200, and "pro" for $300 versions. The vanilla model has just 16GB of internal storage while the pro unit incorporates 500GB of capacity, however, both are bundled with a controller and a remote. Owners of the vanilla unit can extend the capacity by associating an external drive to the USB 3.0 port.