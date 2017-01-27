Mark Zuckerberg: Hugo Barra Will be the next Vice President of Virtual Reality of Facebook

Hugo Barra, the man in charge of a Chinese smartphone brand which is Xiaomi's worldwide advancement, has now left the company and will be joining Facebook to wind up distinctly the lead executive driving the social network's virtual reality efforts. In a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Barra offers his belief that "virtual and develop reality will be the following real processing platform." Zuckerberg added that he has known Barra since he was constructed Google's Android system.

According to Digital Trends, Barra joined Xiaomi in 2013, as he leaves his role as a vice president of Android products administration at Google, and has since helped Xiaomi launch in a few areas by pushing the brand itself more into the awareness of worldwide smartphone and innovation purchasers. Barra stated in a comment on Zuckerberg's post that it is been a dream of him to work in virtual reality even back when AV/VR were only illusions of science fiction. Barra added that there is no prominent bringing in industry than taking a leap forward tech and making it accessible to the best number of individuals.

Forbes stated that the top position of Oculus had been empty since the previous CEO Brendan Iribe stepped down in December. Iribe is now supervised one of two Oculus units, and Barra will now in charge virtual reality endeavors over the company. Even though Facebook is his new home, Barra made it clear in his unique posting that he is not going to the cut the ties with Xiaomi. He will remain as a fan, as well as CEO Lei Jun has requested that he proceed as a counselor for the company.

Oculus' path has not been without its knocks. Shipments of its Rift headset had hiccups a year ago. Despite the fact that it might take years for virtuality to become mainstream, Oculus has turned into a pioneer in the space, contending with any semblance of Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, and Sony. Furthermore, virtual reality is one of Zuckerberg's interest that could turn to be a noteworthy income stream for Facebook in years to come.