'Westworld' Season 2 Release Date, News: Leonard Nam Teases Details; Parks, Hosts Unraveled

There was a bang, then, "Westworld" was gone for two long years as the HBO series will not be returning until 2018. Sadly, as of the moment, the anticipating fans and audiences only know as much as the host's know. There is a prediction, however, that the park will open on the first Sunday of October 2018 and a few weeks after "Game of Thrones" wrapped up.

Even Leonardo Nam a.k.a. Felix was not able to offer much inside information about the upcoming season in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "The creators have been very hush-hush about that," he said, adding that he is just as interested as the audiences what is going to happen in "Westworld" Season 2. When asked, however, about his expectations for his character, he said that he hopes that Felix takes on more courage to find his way to freedom.

As Maeve has decided to return to the park in order to find her "daughter," Felix might just need to muster the same bravery as well. The season finale of "Westworld" hinted the existence of several parks which was further confirmed when Maeve received a note that said, "Park 1, Sector 15, Zone 3." This just confirmed that if there is Park 1, then there is most likely a Park 2 or even more.

Aside from the introduction of new parks and exploration of the location of "Westworld," the season 2 is expected to provide meaty details about how the hosts function. It was earlier reported that the hosts will likely to take a different trajectory of evolution from humanity. In other words, the characteristic of the hosts which is largely indistinguishable from human beings but also close to mechanical will further be untangled on the upcoming season.

"Season 2 will be exploring more nuts and bolts of what they are - as the hosts themselves are trying to understand," creator Jonathan Nolan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. As of the moment, the mysteries left in the finale of "Westworld" will remain to be answered. Nolan added that things will unfold to the audiences the way things will unfold to the hosts.

The return of Sir Anthony Hopkin's Ford and Shannon Woodward's Elsie remain a speculation. While Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood can be expected in "Westworld Season 2." Stay tuned for more exciting updates.