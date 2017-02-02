Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

5 Healthy Ways To Stay Away From Heart Disease

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 01:07 PM EST
A General Practitioner's Surgery In North London(Photo : Carl Court/Getty Images)

Heart failure is one of the main cause of death all over the world. Each year, about 610,000 people in the United States die of heart disease that is 25 percent of annual mortality rate. In this heart health month, nation’s top most Heart doctors created a health guideline with proper diet and some other activities. Here is a list of Five healthy activities that can keep heart disease away:

1.Quit Smoking:
- For those who are addicted to cigarettes or other smoking drugs usually invites Coronary heart disease. Tobacco contains the toxic chemical called,"nicotine" which ruins lung and blocks Heart. So, it is better to quit smoke to maintain a healthy heart.

(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images) BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 30: A couple smoke cigarettes in a public house in Bath, on June 30 2007 in Somerset, England. From 6am July 1 smoking in all enclosed places such as cafes and pubs will be banned

2.Don’t skip breakfast:
- According to Abc NEWS, having daily breakfast on time helps to maintain Insulin level. Skipping breakfast leaves a negative impact on the glucose metabolism.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: A bowl of porridge at the 'Porridge Cafe' in Shoreditch on March 2, 2015 in London, England. The Porridge Cafe is the first of its kind to open in London.

3.Exercise daily:
- it's been recorded that people who use to do daily workout have less chance of heart failure. Morning walk and exercise helps to cut down extra body fat. For better fitness, the American Heart Association suggests at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise in a week.

RAMALLAH, WEST-BANK - SEPTEMBER 19: Palestinians work out at the gym on September 19, 2013 in Ramallah, West-Bank. The West Bank and Gaza Strip are inhabited by an estimated 3.33 million Palestinians who live in a region which has a long history as a crossroads for religion, culture, commerce and politics.

4.Get enough sleep:
- It is extremely necessary for each people to sleep at least seven to eight hours in a day. Scientists have found that sleep deprivation can increase the risk of Coronary Heat Disease(CHD) up to 48 percent. Not only CHD, lack of sleep also causes hair loss, weight gaining and decreases motor skills.

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 06: A Chinese shopper sleeps on a sofa in the showroom of the IKEA store on July 6, 2014 in Beijing, China. Of the world's ten biggest Ikea stores, 8 of them are in China to cater to the country's growing middle class. The stores are designed with extra room displays given the tendency for customers to make a visit an all-day affair. Store management does not discourage shoppers from sleeping on Ikea furniture, even marking them with signs inviting customers to try them out.

5.Avoid trans fat:
- To keep heart healthy, everyone should stay away from junk foods. Junk foods contain a high amount of trans fat. Most important thing about trans fat is, it eliminates the good cholesterol levels(HDL) and raises the level of Bad cholesterol(LDL). Eating trans fat leads to diabetes, obesity, cardiac arrest. Fiber and nutrient rich foods like fruits and vegetables not only protect a person from those diseases but also slow down calorie intakes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 23: Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocers shop on May 23, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. Researchers at University College London recently said that eating 'five-a-day' of fruit and vegetables should be increased to seven. The study involving 65,226 men and women concluded that lifestyles which included at least seven-a-day reduced the chances of serious health issues

