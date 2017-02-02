5 Healthy Ways To Stay Away From Heart Disease

Heart failure is one of the main cause of death all over the world. Each year, about 610,000 people in the United States die of heart disease that is 25 percent of annual mortality rate. In this heart health month, nation’s top most Heart doctors created a health guideline with proper diet and some other activities. Here is a list of Five healthy activities that can keep heart disease away:

1.Quit Smoking:

- For those who are addicted to cigarettes or other smoking drugs usually invites Coronary heart disease. Tobacco contains the toxic chemical called,"nicotine" which ruins lung and blocks Heart. So, it is better to quit smoke to maintain a healthy heart.

2.Don’t skip breakfast:

- According to Abc NEWS, having daily breakfast on time helps to maintain Insulin level. Skipping breakfast leaves a negative impact on the glucose metabolism.

3.Exercise daily:

- it's been recorded that people who use to do daily workout have less chance of heart failure. Morning walk and exercise helps to cut down extra body fat. For better fitness, the American Heart Association suggests at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise in a week.

4.Get enough sleep:

- It is extremely necessary for each people to sleep at least seven to eight hours in a day. Scientists have found that sleep deprivation can increase the risk of Coronary Heat Disease(CHD) up to 48 percent. Not only CHD, lack of sleep also causes hair loss, weight gaining and decreases motor skills.

5.Avoid trans fat:

- To keep heart healthy, everyone should stay away from junk foods. Junk foods contain a high amount of trans fat. Most important thing about trans fat is, it eliminates the good cholesterol levels(HDL) and raises the level of Bad cholesterol(LDL). Eating trans fat leads to diabetes, obesity, cardiac arrest. Fiber and nutrient rich foods like fruits and vegetables not only protect a person from those diseases but also slow down calorie intakes.