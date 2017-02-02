â€˜Luciferâ€™ Season 2 Winter Finale Spoilers: Someone goes to Hell to Save Chloe

Lucifer is researching to find a remedy for the poison that Professor gives to Chloe in the next episode of "Lucifer" Season 2. In addition to that, the official plot description and a promo clip for the winter finale titled "A Good Way to Die" is provided here.

According to Yahoo News, Chloe Decker is in the hospital and her daughter Trixie is there with here when Amenadial visit. Both of them have a conversation and Trixie lied to her mother while in the hospital bed.

Thirty-five years ago, Chloe's parents prayed to God to give them a child. God answered their prayers and Amenadiel gives them a baby. However, God has a different plan beyond not just answering every prayer. He decides to give Chloe so that "Lucifer" decides to go to Earth.

As for the official plot synopsis of the winter finale, Spoilers Guide notes, "Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) goes to hell to save Chloe Decker's (Lauren German) life. Lucifer must find the antidote to the Professor Carlisle's (Tim Decker) poison before it kills Chloe. He travels to hell to find the Professor's soul and get him to turn over the antidote.

While he's there, he is forced to confront his guilt about Uriel's death. Mom heads to hell to get Lucifer back, but Lucifer still feels betrayed by his parents because of something he discovers.

In the last episode 12 "Love Handles" of "Lucifer" Season 2, Chloe and Lucifer investigated a mysterious killer who poisoning college students. Both of them are trying their new relationship, after a long awaited kiss, while Charlotte trying to visit Linda asking for advice on an emotional subject."

"Lucifer" Season 2 episode 13 (winter finale)is titled as "A Good Way to Die". The next episode is scheduled to air at 9:00 p.m. EST. on FOX Television Network.