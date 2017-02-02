Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple Company Officially Announces the End of iOS Updates

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 01:56 PM EST
Apple's iPhone 7 And New Apple Watch On Sale In New York

Apple's iPhone 7 And New Apple Watch On Sale In New York(Photo : Getty Images)

After the decision of "Apple" company to stop signing the iOS 10.2.2 Firmware, the "Apple" users will have a serious problem after they update to the latest iOS 10.2.1 Firmware and the only solution is to downgrade the iOS. It's impossible since the company never signed older iOS Firmware.

According to Forbes, there are three major problems in updating the Apple iPhone iOS Firmware 10.2.1, the top on the list is Breaking TouchID for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6+, second is Shifting Display Brightness and the last is Bluetooth Reliability. It all started in iOS 8 and it officially returns in 10.2.1.

Some of the reason why they jailbreak iPhone is because of the issues and bugs. Some Apple iPhone users want to restore the iOS Firmware by jailbreaking their devices. However, unfortunately, the iPhone devices are not applicable for jailbreaking since the "Apple" company is updating the security with every current Firmware.

The iOS 10.2.1 may fix the problem in security issues at least 30% of the problem, but "Apple" users find new problems. Other problems that linked to the "iOS Firmware" is also the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and the only way to fix the connectivity is to wait for iOS 10.3 update.

Smart Stock News has learned that Luca Todesco developed Yalu for "Apple" users who updated their iOS to jailbreak their "Apple" devices if they managed to save the SHSH2 blobs. These tools are the only way to downgrade or upgrade the "Apple" devices to any firmware.

The "Apple" Company is currently doing a beta testing for new iOS 10.3 which be released to the Apple users soon, this is to ensure that no one will be able to downgrade or jailbreak their "iPhone". One of the features of the upcoming iOS 10.3 are iCloud Analytics, new file systems, updated Siri and Find my AirPods.

 

 

