Take a Look at Iphone's Secret 'Floating' Keyboard!

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 11:01 AM EST
Iphone 7 Is Presented in Madrid

Iphone 7 Is Presented in Madrid(Photo : Getty Images)

Leave it to a developer to find hidden features in an Apple Ipad. But that is basically what Steve Troughton-Smith, a developer, found on the beta version of the new Apple Ipad's iOS 10.3.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, Steve Troughton-Smith found not only one but two keyboards built into the beta version, which he believes might have been there since iOS 10 was launched.

The "floating keyboard" is a small keyboard which is like a "picture-in-picture" keyboard that floats around the apps. This keyboard would be perfect for one-handed use, said Troughton-Smith, and can be moved around the screen. It can also be mighty helpful to use when two apps are open on a split-screen mode. That means it would be easier to input something without having to minimize the screen for the other app.

The second keyboard is a "gestural keyboard" wherein one can swipe left or right on any key to space or backspace, The Next Web reported. The hidden code also contains a "trackpad mode", which even TNW is not quite sure what that actually brings.

Troughton-Smith stated that both functions are so "glitchy" that it's hard to tell how these features will work, or if they will really surface at all in the upcoming version.

Troughton-Smith was also the developer who first discovered a hidden keyboard on the iPhone for one-hand use last October, reported Mashable.

Like every WWDC in the past, this year's WWDC is highly anticipated with speculations of new Apple products, one of which is the 3rd iteration of the Apple Watch which some speculate, will include 3G or 4G capability, Mac World has learned.

Why Apple did not activate the hidden features in the beta release is everyone's guess. Speculations run high that Apple may be gearing these two hidden keyboards for the launch of the new iOS 11 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

