Donald Trump May Be Taking Drug For Prostrate Issues Instead Of A Healthy Head Of Hair

Dr. Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump's longtime doctor has revealed that his patient is the healthiest elected president. He said that not only is Trump's hair real, he got it from taking a medication prescribed for the treatment of prostrate conditions. But despite the doctor's claims, many still wonder if the billionaire could be taking this drug for far more serious medical conditions.

Most 70-year olds have completely lost their hair and may already be using toupees or artificial hair; but not President Trump. Dr. Bornstein said that his hair is all natural thanks to Finasteride, marketed as Propecia which is used to treat male-pattern baldness as well as prostrate issues, Fox News reported. He also revealed that Trump is taking two more medications; an antibiotic to treat rosacea which is a very common skin condition and a drug to control elevated levels of lipids and cholesterol. He added that he also takes one baby aspirin a day to prevent heart attacks.

Bornstein says that he also takes the same drug to maintain his full head shoulder-length hair. Donald Trump was initially his father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein's patient but he took over his health care since 1980. During the campaign period, he has released information about Trump's good health in response to many concerns since he was the oldest to be elected president at 70 years old.

Advertisement

In disclosing that President Trump is using a prostrate drug for his hair, Dr. Bornstein may have answered why he has very low prostrate specific antigen or PSA. Dr. Bornstein also dismissed fears that his patient is facing far serious medical conditions through a short written letter where he stated his height and weight, his blood pressure (116/70) and his current medication called rosuvastatin to reduce lipids and cholesterol.

He did not reveal how high his lipid levels were before he started taking rosuvastatin but merely said that they were normal with his PSA levels at 0.15. This was mainly the reason why experts believed that he could have had prostrate cancer or an enlarged prostrate and may have used Finasteride as treatment.

Dr. Bornstein revealed that Trump goes to his East Side medical office for annual physicals, tests and colonoscopies since 1980, said the New York Times. He further said that he now likes the attention he is getting now that he is known for being the president's physician. However, Dr. Bornstein has not seen Trump since he was elected president.

The doctor had high hopes of becoming a "White House physician" saying that he has talked to Rhona Graff, Trump's secretary about his idea. However, the White House has not released any statements regarding any appointments. Dr. Bornstein also expected far better treatment during the president's inaugural ceremony and inaugural ball; he did not get to sit and this was despite having back and leg ailment. He and his wife returned to their hotel early and frustrated.