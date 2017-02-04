Eminem's New Album For 2017 Tracklist Has Leaked: Eminem's New Song With Big Sean 'No Favors' Is Now Available Online

It has been a long wait for Eminem's fans for his 2017 album to be released as there has been no update from the "Rap God" himself. However, as noisy as he had been last year in giving hopes to his fans, his silence are now making them worried-doubt that the anticipated album may take a little more time to be released.

Now as part of the album's track was leaked, the details were filled with uncertainty due to the absence of confirmation from Eminem's part. Among these titles of the songs that will be included in Eminem's new album for 2017 is Something Has Changed" (feat. Kid Cudi), "Black Roses" (feat. The Weeknd), and "Success" (feat. Adele).

Based on ASZ News reports, a certain user of Reddit named CarryMarryBlood has teased on some of the song titles which has given the idea that Eminem's album is indeed on its way. On October 2016, the "Love the Way You Lie" hit maker finally revealed that he is actually working on an album, but everything has left a mystery.

His latest song after his announcement which was called "Campaign Speech" was expected to be a hit when its video has trended within a few days of its release. In YouTube alone, the video has garnered a million views with its timely message.

Fortunately, his presence is still being felt through his new song that he collaborated with Big Sean for his new album "I Decided". According to reports from HotNewHipHop, Big Sean and Eminem's new feat song "No Favors" can now be heard online thru iTunes, as the album can now be purchased on iTunes. With this new song, Big Sean can't help but express his admiration for the one he called "the greatest rapper of all time."

Fans are now kept hanging and waiting for more updates as Eminem polishes his new album. With all its mystery, anything from the "Rap God" is worth the wait.