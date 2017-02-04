'Frozen 2' Updates And Storylines To Watch Out For: A New Personality For Elsa And A Tentative Release Date in 2019

Disney's "Frozen" has caught the hearts of viewers from all ages with children wearing Elsa and Anna's gown during parties, thus the original movie can be a challenge in the making for its sequel. "Frozen 2" have long been awaited and is still in question to launch on 2019, promising a new plot and a twist to the story. Cast from the original movie has already confirmed to reprise their roles such as Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

With Jennifer Lee returning as the director, no one really knows what exactly the plan is as rumors are just circulating to confuse or excite the movie's avid fans. In a recent report from Korea Portal, Disney will be adding another of its characters to spice up the story, and as co-director Chris Buck has mentioned, his mind is playing on Tarzan to do the role. Since there is news that Elsa and Anna's parents did not die in the shipwrecked and was thrown out of an unknown jungle, Buck almost wished they had a son during their journey in the wilderness and was called Tarzan.

However, the production's silence and the unending speculations cannot satisfy that idea as Tarzan's story is way too far to connect with the Kingdom of Arendelle. More so that he will be the next King of Arendelle if he finds his way back from the jungle, adding into the peculiarity of it all. But of course, there is still a chance for the story of Tarzan to crossover with "Frozen 2"; the same is through with the looming change for Queen Elsa as reported by Travelers Today.

These changes for Elsa, Anna and the rest of the storyline of "Frozen 2" is a heavy but fulfilling task for its production in order to surpass or equal the success of its first movie. Nevertheless, there are more projects in line with "Frozen" that avid fans may as well focus on to continue their entertainment. A "Frozen" Broadway show is in the works that will debut in the spring of 2018 and a pre-Broadway event that is scheduled on Aug. 17, 2017, until Oct. 1, 2017, at the Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts.