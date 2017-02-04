'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Airs in UK this Feb; Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"Madam Secretary" Season 4 is looming for cancellation. This is because CBS Television Network is still mum about whether they will pick the show or not. On the bright side, season 3 will finally hit the U.K. small screens this February 15 on Sky Living.

Also, a quick summary of the finale episode "The Beautiful Game" is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 is finally hitting the small screens of U.K. According to TV Wise, the American political drama TV series is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. on Sky Living.

However, in the U.S., the production team might no longer continue for "Madam Secretary" season 4. CBS Television Network has no official announcement yet until now regarding the renewal of the American political drama series.

Such indications ignited since the episode titles and plot synopses were delayed. Plus, the network has not made any statement yet whether they will order for a new installment or not, Chat Sports Net has learned.

For a quick rundown of "Madam Secretary" Season 3 finale episode (episode 13) titled "The Beautiful Game", TV Fanatic reported that Jay Whitman (Sebastian Arcelus) and Elizabeth McCord's (Tea Leoni) peace treaty plans for Israel and Iran are jeopardized when an influential rabbi was murdered. Despite that, Elizabeth's name was nominated for a Nobel peace prize while Daisy Grant (Patina Miller) made a connection with her new co-worker.

Elsewhere, Henry McCord (Tim Daly) headed to the FBI headquarters where they were working on the case against the old militia that he helped take down years ago. They thought that the militia may have sold a bomb to the terrorists. They tried to get an inside man in the militia, the FBI wanted Henry to work with Ian Conroy (Darren Pettie) to brief him on everything he needed to know.

"Madam Secretary" is an American political drama television series created by Barbara Hall and executive produced by Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman.