Kylie Minogue Confirms Split With Joshua Sasse Through Instagram Post

Kylie Minogue has finally started on to new horizons as she confirms over her social media account that her engagement with British actor, Joshua Sasse came to an end. With much sadness and devastation, the Australian singer was still able to thank her friends and followers who messaged her and has given good words of support. Kylie Minogue, 48 and Joshua Sasse, 29 has met each other on the set of his show "Galavant" on 2015 and has later revealed their engagement during an NME after party where Sasse first called Minogue his fiancée.

Unfortunately, as much as Kylie Minogue wanted to use Joshua Sasse's surname after marriage, PEOPLE reports that wouldn't be the case anymore. The "Especially for You" hit maker has even removed her engagement ring during a snapshot over the weekend, clearly giving signs that she is single and available once again. The reason was not confirmed but there were already speculations that Joshua Sasse grew closer with Spanish actress, Mart Milan, 29 while filming the TV series "No Tomorrow".

The Madrid-born heiress who is not popular to her own country is able to speak seven languages according to reports from Mail Online. Therefore, when sources were asked about her and Joshua Sasse, they claimed that their closeness was already "well known". However, Sasse or Milan's team has yet to confirm of their closeness as Milan's family denied knowing anything.

Kylie Minogue had been through a lot, in terms of failed relationships from Olivier Martinez and Andres Velencoso, whose relationships with Minogue had been long. But it seems marriage has not been the topic of her past relationships, until then with Joshua Sasse, as it would have been both their first marriage.

However, there is still good news for Kylie Minogue after the storm as welcomes a new record label in BMG as announced on her Instagram account. With that, fans and followers who know her music can expect some of her feelings to be brought out through her songs.