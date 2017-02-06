Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:44 AM EST
UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed(Photo : Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In recent UFC news, superstar Conor McGregor launched a scornful attack on Nate Diaz and has confirmed that there will be a third fight as the two stands at one apiece at the moment. Diaz recently threw some abusive comments on his biggest rival after he teamed up with Floyd Mayweather to have a laugh at McGregor's expense in December of last year.

According to IBTimes, the Irish MMA fighter has been calling out the now retired five-division undefeated boxing champion Mayweather for a big money fight following his victory over Eddie Alvarez and was recently granted a license to box in the state of California. McGregor and Mayweather have been going at it in a verbal war that has lasted for months, and Mayweather took it up a notch when he involved Nate Diaz during a live web chat with his fans.

"Nate's a b*tch. Nate's a f*cking b*tch, and let me tell you why" McGregor said. "I had the biggest respect for Nate - and I still have big respect for Nick, he's out doing his thing - but when Nate took that video call from Floyd Mayweather, and was like, 'hello Floyd's fans,' he was Floyd's b*tch that night."

The heated McGregor-Diaz rivalry came to the fore in 2016 with them fighting on two major occasions at UFC 196, when Diaz made the McGregor tap out, but the reigning lightweight champion came back and got his revenge when he evened the score by dominating Diaz at UFC 202. Their two showdowns shattered records and were the highest earning pay-per-view in UFC history.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the former and first two-division UFC title holder admitted that he has completely lost his respect for Diaz following his stunt with Mayweather and has also promised that a third bout is in the near future, possibly for the lightweight title.

Stay tuned for more McGregor vs. Diaz updates in the near future.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Vasconcelos Update: 5 Hottest Things Everyone Should Know

MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey

James Bond Update: Is 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan The Next 007?

TagsUFC, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

brad pitt child support Super Bowl 2017 T-Mobile

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has not been fazed by the constant booing by Knicks fans and claims that he is focused on nothing more than playing at a high level every single night.
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues
UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Mav’s Deron Williams - Area Of Interest For Cavs
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich & Others
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Update: Barkley-LeBron, War Of Words Took Quite An Ugly Turn

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics