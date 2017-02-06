UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?

In recent UFC news, superstar Conor McGregor launched a scornful attack on Nate Diaz and has confirmed that there will be a third fight as the two stands at one apiece at the moment. Diaz recently threw some abusive comments on his biggest rival after he teamed up with Floyd Mayweather to have a laugh at McGregor's expense in December of last year.

According to IBTimes, the Irish MMA fighter has been calling out the now retired five-division undefeated boxing champion Mayweather for a big money fight following his victory over Eddie Alvarez and was recently granted a license to box in the state of California. McGregor and Mayweather have been going at it in a verbal war that has lasted for months, and Mayweather took it up a notch when he involved Nate Diaz during a live web chat with his fans.

"Nate's a b*tch. Nate's a f*cking b*tch, and let me tell you why" McGregor said. "I had the biggest respect for Nate - and I still have big respect for Nick, he's out doing his thing - but when Nate took that video call from Floyd Mayweather, and was like, 'hello Floyd's fans,' he was Floyd's b*tch that night."

The heated McGregor-Diaz rivalry came to the fore in 2016 with them fighting on two major occasions at UFC 196, when Diaz made the McGregor tap out, but the reigning lightweight champion came back and got his revenge when he evened the score by dominating Diaz at UFC 202. Their two showdowns shattered records and were the highest earning pay-per-view in UFC history.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the former and first two-division UFC title holder admitted that he has completely lost his respect for Diaz following his stunt with Mayweather and has also promised that a third bout is in the near future, possibly for the lightweight title.

Stay tuned for more McGregor vs. Diaz updates in the near future.