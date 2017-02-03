Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 03, 2017 | Updated at 10:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

James Bond Update: Is 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan The Next 007?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 09:24 AM EST
James Bond Update: Is 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan The Next 007?

James Bond Update: Is 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan The Next 007?(Photo : Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Does Sam Heughan have what it takes to be the next James Bond? Fans just can't help but wonder as new report have been saying that the Scottish-born actor is being heavily considered for the iconic role. Thanks to his role as Jamie on 'Outlander,' Sam Heughan is now super popular.

Will Heughan be fitting for the role?

According to CelebDirtyLaundry, many fans believe that Sam Heughan would truly make an excellent James Bond. Many think he would be an ideal fit for the role. He's definitely one of the biggest heartthrobs on television right now, having millions of fans from all over the world. Plus, similar to James Bond, Sam has been keeping his love life a secret.

Why Heughan is a great fit

No one knows if he's actually dating his co-star Caitriona Balfe in real life. Even though Sam and Caitriona have actively been flirting with each other for years now, they still refuse to confirm their romance.

It's without any doubt that Sam intends to keep everyone guessing. What's more, Sam doesn't have anything that would keep him truly busy right now since the only work he has is on 'Outlander.' Fans would definitely love to see Sam landing a potential starring role in Hollywood. In fact, many even know that it will only be a matter of time before he does.

Other Potential 007s

Then again, as per ParentHerald, Sam isn't the only actor that is being considered the James Bond role right now. Other reports have indicated that actor Aiden Turner might also be playing as the next 007.

Other A-list stars like actors Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Damien Lewis, and Tom Hiddleston were also considered for the role as well. So far James Bond executives haven't made up their mind nor issued any comments about who the next James Bond will be.

 

SEE ALSO

'The Predator' Franchise Is Coming Back To The Big Screen, May Be Adding A New Punisher Star

Why Marvel Killed Ultimates 2 & Some of its Most Powerful Characters

Avengers: Infinity War Update: Film Shooting Begins In January 2017

'Avengers: Infinity War' Update: Casting Call Confirms Captain Marvel & More

TagsSam Heughan, James Bond, 007

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

LeBron-Barkley Argue Kirk Hinrich

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

rick and morty season 3 premiere date Netflix free Subscription

NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics