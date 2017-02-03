James Bond Update: Is 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan The Next 007?

Does Sam Heughan have what it takes to be the next James Bond? Fans just can't help but wonder as new report have been saying that the Scottish-born actor is being heavily considered for the iconic role. Thanks to his role as Jamie on 'Outlander,' Sam Heughan is now super popular.

Will Heughan be fitting for the role?

According to CelebDirtyLaundry, many fans believe that Sam Heughan would truly make an excellent James Bond. Many think he would be an ideal fit for the role. He's definitely one of the biggest heartthrobs on television right now, having millions of fans from all over the world. Plus, similar to James Bond, Sam has been keeping his love life a secret.

Why Heughan is a great fit

No one knows if he's actually dating his co-star Caitriona Balfe in real life. Even though Sam and Caitriona have actively been flirting with each other for years now, they still refuse to confirm their romance.

It's without any doubt that Sam intends to keep everyone guessing. What's more, Sam doesn't have anything that would keep him truly busy right now since the only work he has is on 'Outlander.' Fans would definitely love to see Sam landing a potential starring role in Hollywood. In fact, many even know that it will only be a matter of time before he does.

Other Potential 007s

Then again, as per ParentHerald, Sam isn't the only actor that is being considered the James Bond role right now. Other reports have indicated that actor Aiden Turner might also be playing as the next 007.

Other A-list stars like actors Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Damien Lewis, and Tom Hiddleston were also considered for the role as well. So far James Bond executives haven't made up their mind nor issued any comments about who the next James Bond will be.