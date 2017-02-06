Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess Kate Middleton Compete Against Each Other Raising Mental Health Awareness

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Join Team Heads Together At A London Marathon Training Day(Photo : (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Prince William, brother Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have again gleaned the limelight by participating in a 50-meter race at a charity event organized on Sunday. Advocating mental health rights, the Royal clan set their foot with volunteers to raise awareness for individuals experiencing excruciating mental health taboos.

All three of them headed towards the London Marathon Community Track at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The trio joined 150 volunteers of the Heads Together who are gearing up to participate in 2017 London Marathon.

The Royal clan seems fervent about supporting the group as they claim to put an end to mental health stigmatization. Brushing aside unacceptable woes, Prince Harry along with brother Prince Williams and the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a 164 foot race held this weekend.

Prince Harry took the lead and came in first. Kate Middleton, however, came in last followed by Prince Harry's second position. The Royal couple shared a hug after the race was wrapped up and the results were declared.

Heads Together is the Charity of the Year for the current London Marathon. According to a tweet shared by the Kensington Palace, the royal highnesses are participating in the #HeadsTogether campaign to put emphasis on the significance of mental health and are insisting people to talk openly about it.

This is not the first time the Royals have taken up the mental health issue. They have been enthusiastic about the topic as they comprehend the gravity of the concern.

They also assisted in promoting a Heads Together Campaign last year along with many other charities, reports E!Online. In a statement made by the Kensington Palace in 2016, the Royals are passionate about the subject.

The statement continued saying that most people are unable to articulate their thoughts and mental state, thus, making it extremely difficult to tackle with their issues. They aim to destroy the certain aspects of prejudice and judgement which is tagged with mental health issues so that the victims can come forward.