Nokia 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: The Upcoming Flagship Battle With Cutting-Edge Specs

There are major Smartphone launches this year - chief of them all, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Nokia 8. Both the flagships are said to be the highly anticipated phone of 2017.

Nokia made the headlines again when the Finnish tech giant launched the Nokia 6. The Smartphone did really well in the first few initial days of its launch. Nokia is now expected to enter the high-end consumer market by launching its much-anticipated Nokia 8 handset. The Smartphone will be posing a direct challenge to its competitor, Samsung as the South Korean prepares itself for its Galaxy S8 launch.

Apple and Nokia are going to be competing with other big daddies of the market namely Apple. If reports are to be believed, Nokia 8 Smartphone is set to arrive in two different variants with Galaxy S8 is also having two variants.

The two models of Nokia 8 includes the one which will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and this is the latest addition by Qualcomm. The other with is expected to feature Snapdragon 821 chipset, which is a bit expensive. If reports are to be believed, In terms of processor, the Galaxy S8 is expected to pack Snapdragon 835 chipset - same as Nokia 8.

Nokia 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 are expected to launch at the MWC event of 2017 reports, News18. Apart from that, the Smartphone is rumored to feature 6GB of RAM, 24MP OIS and EIS primary camera and an additional 12MP front camera along with dual front-facing speakers. The device will also come in a slightly lower storage variant namely 64/128GB of RAM.

On the other hand, Samsung is going to launching the Galaxy S8 most probably in March. The device is also widely expected to feature a curved QHD or 4K screen design, which is among the primary attractions of the Galaxy S8. Apart from that, the device may feature an Iris scanner, AI assistant, 6GB of RAM, 4,200mAh battery and possibly a dual-camera setup. According to The Guardian, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 and an 8MP front camera. Stay tune for more Nokia 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 updates.