Microsoft Surface Pro 5 vs Apple iPad Pro 2: The Fierce Battle of Flagship Tablet and Laptop

This year there are many tablets which are yet to get launched. Among them, two of the most awaited ones are Apple IPad Pro 2 and Surface Pro 5. Debates are still going on who will get the best reviews.

Microsoft has already played the game of 2 in 1 laptop cum tablet. And it was pretty taken well by the users. And with a more improved feature this time, people are expecting this device to rule the gadget world for some time. Apple has also claimed that it will come with a combo of perfect PC and laptop soon. According to PC Advisor, Microsoft might come up with Surface Pro 5 in March.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to come up with seventh Gen Intel Kaby Lake processor. It is the newest seventh generation chipset that Intel has come up with. This will provide better battery backup and better will not come up with issues that are related to the battery. The main reason for this change is only because of battery problem which Surface Pro 4 faced.

Apple, on the other hand, is coming up with iPad pro 2 which will come in three different sizes- 9.7 inches, 12.9 inches and 10.5 inches screen. It will have a powerful chipset of A10X. This makes iPad pro 80% more powerful. According to Tabcult, every model of iPad pro 2 will come with an A11 chip along with 3GB RAM. And onboard stockpiling limits will have 32GB/128GB/256GB. It will also come withQ1 of 2017.

When it comes to the camera, Apple will be providing with a 5MP front camera and 12Mp back camera in iPad Pro 2. Whereas, Microsoft will come up with 16MP back camera alongside an 8MP front camera for the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. On coming to Surface Pen and Apple Pencil both will have distinctive qualities. Surface Pro will have an upgraded rechargeable battery that can be charged while connected to the tablet. Apple pencil will act just like a pencil to draw, write, paint and to do other official work on the screen of the tablet.

Microsoft has come up with a new Operating System named Redstone OS which will be used in the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 5 whereas iPad pro 2 will run on iOS 10as. Both of the gadgets are expected to cost around $1000 upon its release.