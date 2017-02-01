Google Pixel vs Nexus: The Battle of Cutting-Edge Specs

Google's Pixel and Nexus are both giants in Android high-end phones market. The Smartphones are incorporated with some really solid specs and features.

The two handsets pass by the names Pixel XL and Pixel and they are not just the first to highlight Google Assistant built in, yet they are additionally the first to be Daydream-prepared, and also pushing a more up to date form of Android reports, Lifehacker.com.

Design

The Google Pixel XL is the bigger of the two new gadgets measuring 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6mm and weighing 168g. It has a basically metal form joined with a glass board for the top third of the back. Inside this board is a roundabout unique mark sensor, alongside the back camera and blaze, both of which sit flush.

The Nexus 6P, made by Huawei, highlights an all metal form and measures 159.3 x 77.8 x 7.3mm with a weight of 178g, which means it is bigger and heavier than the Pixel XL, however, slimmer. It has double front-confronting stereo speakers, a round unique finger impression sensor on the back like the Pixel XL, and USB Type-C. A dark strip keeps running over the highest point of the back lodging the camera focal point and glimmer, which frames a knock toward one side.

The Pixel XL is diverse with that top glass area, which some may locate somewhat odd, yet the body is something else, seemingly, a higher quality wraps up. The level back is engaging as well.

Display

The Google Pixel XL highlights a 5.5-inch AMOLED show with a determination of 2560 x 1440, bringing about a pixel thickness of 534ppi. It is ensured by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The Nexus 6P has a show that is somewhat bigger at 5.7-inches. It is likewise AMOLED innovation and it too has a Quad HD determination for a marginally bring down pixel thickness of 518ppi. Like the Pixel XL, it too is secured by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The Pixel Launcher

Immediately subsequent to opening the gadget, users are welcomed by a home screen that looks somewhat changed. The Google gadget is concealed perfectly in the upper left corner of the screen. Tapping on despite everything it uncovers a similar Google search as before, however, it's quite recently smaller. On the inverse side of it, to one side, we have a climate status, which likewise launches the Weather application. Presently, these two are lasting - users can't move them as well as can't erase them. They are constantly present on the principle home screen of the gadget. On the Nexus, there's the notable Google search bar gadget, which is likewise for all time there reports, Cnet.com .

The icons and folders are likewise a minor piece diverse - the Pixel utilizes strictly circular icons, and it demonstrates applications inside a closed folder in a grid fashion. The Nexus 6P is less expensive than the Pixel XL with a beginning cost of £449 contrasted with £719.