Pop Sensation Rihanna Two Singles Received Platinum Certificates From RIAT

Singing sensation Rihanna, who raised a storm with her singles "Umbrella", "Take a Bow" and "Disturbia", to name a few, took to Instagram recently and announced that her singles "Love On The Brain" and "S** With Me" have earned platinum certificates from the Recording Industry Association of America, (RIAA). The 28-year old singer posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account. "So proud to find out that 2 more songs from my ?#ANTI album have gone platinum....#S**withME and #LOTB," Rihanna posted on the social network.

That's not all. According to an article in Dancehall HipHop, the pop sensation's has more reasons to be proud of. The singer's most popular single with Drake, "Work", has also received certified 5X platinum after selling over five million units. "Work" is a mega hit number sung by the Barbadian singer for her eighth album, Anti (2016) and it also featured Canadian rapper Drake. The song released on January 27 last year.

The song has received the nomination for two awards at the 59th Grammy Award in the categories Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. More good news keeps pouring in for Rihanna's fans. The song has already reached number one on the United States' Billboard Hot 100 chart, thus becoming Rihanna's fourteenth number-one single. The song also continued to remain at the top for nine weeks. In Brazil, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Canada, the song was a chartbuster and remained at the number one spot.

Rihanna is someone who shares her achievements and aspirations with her fans. This time too, it was no different. She shared this news also with her fans on Instagram. "In addition to #Work going 5x platinum, even though it's a year old I can't thank God enough for the immense support that you guys show me!! One Love always," she posted this message on social network.

According to Rihanna Super Fans, the other singles off Anti like "Needed Me" has also been certified 4X platinum. The song "Kiss It Better", which has been written by John Glass, Jeff Bhasker, Rihanna and Teddy Sinclair, also received platinum certification last year.

Rihanna also came in the news due to his comments on US President Donald Trump, According to Mirror, Rihanna posted on her Twitter account, "Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!"

2016 has been a great year for the pop sensation. Rihanna broke records with the album Anti and even did an Anti-World Tour in 2016 to promote the album. Apart from her singing career, Rihanna's film career also looks promising. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ocean's Eight, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.