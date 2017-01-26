Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

Football giant Real Madrid suffered a shocking exit from Kings Cup in the hands of spirited Celta de Vigo. Madrid needed to win the match at least with one goal difference to qualify for the next stage of Copa Del Rey but two goals from Celta were enough to vanish the Real's hopes. In the end, the match finished with the 2-2 scoreline.

Zidane's side started the match with a number of attacks inside the Celta's penalty area but failed to put them in the net. The hosts took the lead in first half with the help of Danilo's own goal. In the second half, the injury-torn Real Madrid leveled the match with Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible 25-yard freekick. Suddenly, Galacticos started posing threat to Celta's defense with back to back attacks but an 85th-minute goal from Wass made Real Madrid out of the Cup. Galacticos try to back in the game with Lucas Vazquez goal 90th-minute but it was too late for 11-time Champions League winners.

Real Madrid in this season was undefeated before 2017 and enjoying their incredible winning run. The team first taste the defeat against Sevilla, which ended the unbeaten run of 40-matches. The team now seems to have to focus on Champions League and La Liga.

The major problem of Real Madrid is the injury of their key players. Gareth Bale, Pepe, Marcelo, Carvajal are all injured. While fans are hoping for their early recovery as last 16 round of Champions League is approaching, Madrid will face the Italian club Napoli in the pre-quarterfinal of the biggest club football league.

On the other side, Atletico Madrid Madrid qualifies for the semi-finals of Copa Del Rey beating Eibar 2-2 reports, MailOnline. Goals from Gimenez and Juanfran helped Aleti to draw match. Eibar was trying to diminish the three-goal deficit of the first leg but failed to do so. Meanwhile, Barcelona will go up against Real Sociedad in Camp Nou, later on, thursday tonight reports BBC.

For More Update of Football, stay with us.