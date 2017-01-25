Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Microsoft Surface Pro 5: Intel Kaby Lake Processor, 4K Display And More

Jan 25, 2017
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is one of the most awaited laptops of 2017. The US tech giant hasn't cleared the specs of its flagship device. However, the geeks are waiting for its official announcement. The 2-in-1 laptop from Microsoft is said to launch in March 2017.

Some reports suggest that Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 might be released during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The event will take place from Feb. 27 to March 2. The speculations also indicating regarding the three variants of the high-end laptop with having different processors.

Surface Pro 5 is also rumored to mark 4K display, which will surely make the laptop stand apart to its rivals. While some reports also indicate that the Surface Pro 5 will also support a 3D display with a frame rate of 60 frames per second. According to PC Advisor, Microsoft might unveil the Surface Pro 5 in March. As MWC is one of the biggest tech shows in the world, the US-tech company is trying to cash this opportunity to release its highly anticipated laptop. Microsoft Surface Pro 5's variants are said to sport Intel Kaby Lake processor.

The users might also see the much-improved stylus in Surface Pro 5 that can be recharged wirelessly.

 In terms of connectivity, Microsoft will also try to win in this area by featuring USB-C type. Another major change would come in touch panels as Microsoft might consider IPS touch panels over AMOLED.

In terms of storage, the Surface Pro 5 is likely to sport two different versions of RAM storage 16GB and 32 GB with 512GB to 1TB storage SSD. While Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor could be the choice for the processor.

The cost of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is not confirmed but is said to be around $900.

For more update stay tune with us.

 

 

 

