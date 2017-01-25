Nintendo Switch: Nintendo’s Giant Entry into Esport

Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017.(Photo : Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

The "Nintendo Switch" is, undoubtedly, a very special console that could only germinate from the minds of Nintendo. It also continues to be Nintendo's distinctive approach to console gaming.

Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch trailer also has shown an improved stand in the organization's position over Esports. We are also well aware that Nintendo has never been fond of international competitive gaming events.

According to Mobile & Apps, it was four years ago, in 2013, when the Japanese organization thought of bringing the Super Smash Bros at the EVO competitive gaming event. Unfortunately, EVO had to pull off the game from the broadcast list. In fact, it had to pull off from the entire event too.

Now, the launch of the Nintendo Switch trailer recently reveals that things have turned better.

Interestingly, the last portion of the Nintendo Switch console trailer shows that it has changed its stance on Esports. At least, the last minute of the trailer did confirm Nintendo's modernized stance with regards to Esports.

According to an article reported by Mashable, the trailer clearly shows "Splatoon" players competing with each other at the center of the arena. They are also seen giving high-five to the fans. The arena, which resembles like a stadium set up with massive crowd and lights, also looks similar to the setups of other renowned Esports such as "Dota 2" and "League of Legends" without the security who keeps aside the fans from coming near to the players.

The latest updates inform that Nintendo has entered into a partnership with ESL, which is touted as one of the most renowned Esports tourney organizers in the world. Now, ESL has been organizing several Splatoon competitions. The partnership between ESL and Nintendo took place in September 2016.

Although the Nintendo Switch trailer does not perfectly give a clear picture whether bringing "Splatoon 2" to esports tourney is a dream or a reality, but it does confirm that the company is taking major steps to get into the competition.