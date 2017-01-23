Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon

Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento, (Photo : Getty Images/Thearon W. Henderson)

The Sacramento Kings reported Thursday that forward Rudy Gay endured a torn Achilles tendon Wednesday night against the Pacers, as previously dreaded. Gay will require surgery and miss the rest of the season.

The injury has various effects on the eventual fate of Gay and the Kings. Gay will face a tough decision in free agency. To begin with, this is dreadful for Gay, clearly. It's not recently the basketball or business repercussions. There's agony, surgery, recovery, the greater part of that is a piece of the human experience we tend to ignore with athlete injuries.

Be that as it may, Gay likewise holds a quit this mid-year for the 2017-18 season. In the event that he opts in, he makes just $14 million, which for correlation, is $3 million less than Evan Turner will make next season. In the event that he returns and struggles, as all players do returning from a torn Achilles, he could cost himself more money in the accompanying summer, and it's one more year off his career earning potential reports, NBA.

Gay is 30. The market for a 30-year-old coming off Achilles tendon surgery won't be awesome. Be that as it may, a 31-year-old coming off a down year, a season recuperated from Achilles tendon surgery won't do any better unless he bounces back in an outlier fashion. This is all before you calculate that Gay is a questionable impact player who is high-usage and takes a considerable measure of mid-range jumpers.

The injury complicates matters for the Kings too. Gay had broadcast an aim to leave in free agency, and the Kings have been attempting to find an arrangement for him in the course of recent months. Now they are frozen. Nobody's trading for him falling off the injury, particularly with another season on his agreement on the off chance that he opts in reports, USA Today.

If he opts in, that limits what they can do in free agency. It likewise harms Sacramento since Gay was one the most beneficial member of the team. The Kings are awful generally, however despite everything they had a shot at the No. 8 seed in the West. Be that as it may, without Gay, it looks like another early vacation.