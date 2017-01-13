WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Baron Corbin is known for his tall personality, his fast and trash talks and his ability to beat even the best at WWE - John Cena. The newly added member also known as the Lone Wolf might actually be the real deal, or what the experts believe.

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal. What's more? He even managed to defeat the famous Kane and then gradually made his debut on Raw. Since then, he has been making his on-again, off again victories on both SmackDown and RAW. Baron Corbin could face some big names in Wrestlemania 33 reports, bleacherreport.

However, it was not until late last year that Corbin confronted Dolph Ziggler who was the number one contender for AJ Styles' renamed championship, that he shot to glory. He had two matches with Ziggler, both of which he played quite wonderfully. The match was Corbin's first title opportunity in WWE and was won by Styles unfortunately. This certainly didn't stop the American wrestler from rising further up.

Corbin announced his entrance to the 2017 Royal Rumble, being the first superstar from Smackdown to enter the competition and even though, Corbin lost his match against John Cena, there are a lot of hopes pinned on him. Corbin will certainly bring about a lot of viewers and therefore, sustaining and using his popularity is among the top priorities for WWE.