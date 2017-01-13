Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:24 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 03:13 AM EST
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE! (Photo : Twitter(BaronCorbin))

Baron Corbin is known for his tall personality, his fast and trash talks and his ability to beat even the best at WWE - John Cena. The newly added member also known as the Lone Wolf might actually be the real deal, or what the experts believe.

Baron Corbin has quickly garnered much popularity in a short period of time. The professional wrestler and retired boxer signed with WWE only recently. Baron Corbin is known for his tall personality, his fast and trash talks and his ability to beat even the best at WWE - John Cena.

The newly added member also known as the Lone Wolf might actually be the real deal, or what the experts believe. Rolling Stones has reported the American wrestler as someone who has proven himself over time. He has experienced his share of criticism as well.

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal. What's more? He even managed to defeat the famous Kane and then gradually made his debut on Raw. Since then, he has been making his on-again, off again victories on both SmackDown and RAW. Baron Corbin could face some big names in Wrestlemania 33 reports, bleacherreport

However, it was not until late last year that Corbin confronted Dolph Ziggler who was the number one contender for AJ Styles' renamed championship, that he shot to glory. He had two matches with Ziggler, both of which he played quite wonderfully. The match was Corbin's first title opportunity in WWE and was won by Styles unfortunately. This certainly didn't stop the American wrestler from rising further up.

Corbin announced his entrance to the 2017 Royal Rumble, being the first superstar from Smackdown to enter the competition and even though, Corbin lost his match against John Cena, there are a lot of hopes pinned on him. Corbin will certainly bring about a lot of viewers and therefore, sustaining and using his popularity is among the top priorities for WWE.

SEE ALSO

NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers

Sony Flagship Xperia Smartphone Will Come Up With OLED Display Next Year

iPhone gaining prominence, but Android still on top

Lionel Messi’s Statue Vandalised In Buenos Aires

Apple To Use Aluminium Instead Of Stainless Steel For iPhone 8 Model

TagsBaron Corbin, John Cena, SmackDown, RAW, WWE News and Update, Baron Corbin New Wrestler To Beat

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics