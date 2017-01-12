NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen)

LeBron James of Cleveland Cavaliers has become the team's quarterback. The New Year started on a good note for LeBron as he is seen to be in his strong state as a player. With vigorous statistics being applied, he is having as one of this robust season. Even though his team gained a lot of scores, he is still trying to improve more of his playmaking skills by learning how to throw the perfect pass.

At the age of 32, LeBron is having his 8.2 assists per game, which is the second-highest average of his career. His step as the team's quarterback brought more natural harmony amongst him, Irving and Love in deciding when and who to pass the ball at the right time.

Recently in an interview with Business Insider, James told how he is trying to fill in his responsibility as a quarterback by knowing everyone's strength whether they like to catch the ball high or low, with the seam or without the seam. The strength of a team lies on the quarterback and his passes. He even watched clips over a couple of days to see everyone's way of passing the ball keeping in mind their strength and weakness.

He told ESPN "From my perspective, as far as a quarterback, see where my receiver likes the ball. See what sides he likes to come off of pin-downs and things of that nature. So, I got a good feeling, but it will also take some time on the floor. But I'll get the ball to him".

What's more? Cavaliers has a really talented squad and to further strengthen the depth of the quality players, the team is trying to get some big names. Recently, Mario Chalmers was linked with the move to Cavaliers with some other names.