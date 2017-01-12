Apple To Use Aluminium Instead Of Stainless Steel For iPhone 8 Model

A shopper tries out the new Apple iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on the first day of sales of the new phone in Germany on September 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany.(Photo : Getty Images/Sean Gallup)

iPhone lovers are expected to see a different chassis frame in the next Iphone-8 model. From its conventional aluminum back cover, Apple has decided to adopt a new body from stainless steel with "glass sandwich" design. The model is expected to have two reinforced glass panels and a metal frame in the middle.

According to Apple Insider, Foxconn is used to be the usual sole manufacturing supplier of iPhone. But according to sources, this time US-based Jabil will work with Foxconn jointly.

Previously the stainless steel handset was first used by Apple in iPhone 4 handset. But the succeeding models used aluminum chassis frame as it made the model more light in weight, also ensuring structural rigidity.

In 2014, after the launch of iPhone 6, it was claimed that its "bend gate" fiasco could be easily deformed. This made Apple switch to aluminum which was first applied in its original Apple Watch. Even though Apple is returning to its previous stainless body, it will be different from iPhone 4 and 4s. For this, a new forging method will be used instead of billet milling which was used for the iPhone 4 and 4s series. Forging method provides durability and also greater latitude in a design process with quality control. The forging process is also 30 percent to 50 percent cheaper than the current process.

Even though Apple is all set for the new change, having collaborated new manufacturing company, it will still continue outsourcing orders from Catcher Technology and Casetek for internal structural parts as said by Digitimes. Stainless steel is such a metal which requires fine refinement using traditional machining.

With stainless steel becoming the new attraction for iPhone lovers, it should also be noted that new exotic technologies like wireless charging, invisible home button, and an OLED display will play an important feature in iPhone 8 with a standard flat display 4.7,5 and 5.5 inch iPhone models.

Apple has its penchant for finely finished products and as always it is expected to make a strong need for lightweight products a necessity.