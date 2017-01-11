Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Microsoft Unveiled A New Windows 10 Preview Build For Testers

By Shailesh Sharma
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017
Microsoft Executive Vice President and CFO Amy Hood addresses shareholders during the 2016 Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Microsoft released new Creators updates for Windows 10 on 9th January 2017. And with first impressions, it's packed full of new features and changes. One of the few changes is a new tab preview bar in Microsoft Edge, which will let you visually glance at the rest of your tabs, a feature mostly seen in tablets and mobiles. Microsoft's new build is also featuring the ability to save and restore sets of tabs so it's quicker to resume if you've closed all the tabs off or restarted. Now we can also launch a new window or Incognito mode from the jump list for Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft has also added a new blue light reduction feature that's similar to Android, iOS and Amazon's mobile operating system, therefore finally adding a long overdue feature in its updates.

Windows 10 will itself reduce the quantity of blue light emitted from a PC at night by using local sunrise and sunset timings. Microsoft will also be simplifying the display options to let Windows 10 users switch resolution a little easier, and improving DPI settings, The Verge reported.

 A new security feature has been added in which Microsoft Edge will now block untrusted Flash content by default, and Windows 10 users will have to click to run it. Microsoft Edge is also getting Microsoft Wallet support for payments using details stored in a Microsoft Account following in the footsteps of other such wallets.

There has been added thrust given to 3D content in this update codenamed Redstone 2. These 3D features leak into Paint and Powerpoint too! And Paint got a fresh new look as well. You can now create 3D shapes in Paint and also share them directly with your social followers, or SketchUp network. You can even print them directly on your 3D printers, ZDNet reported.

But according to reports, the biggest new feature is the Windows Holographic interface. With upcoming new affordable VR headsets from Dell, Lenovo, HP, Asus and Acer for Windows 10, this feature is going to grow even further.

 

