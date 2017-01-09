Brock Lesnar Suspended By USADA For One Year In Doping Case

Brock Lesnar looks to take down Mark Hunt during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo : Getty Images/Rey Del Rio)

The former UFC heavyweight champion received the punishment after repeated drug test failures in connection with his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt.

Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) which was announced via its website USADA on January 4, 2017.

The USADA suspension will run concurrently with a one-year term given to him by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after a settlement agreement of $250,000 fine last month. Leaners' one-year term is retroactive to July 15, 2016, when he was provisionally suspended by USADA. The former UFC champion tested positive for the banned oestrogen blocker clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene. These tests were carried out on June 28, 2016, as well as on the fight night reports, MMAfighting.

Advertisement

Lesnar has denied his conscious involvement providing copies of the three tests that came up negative before the positive test and further went on to promise to get to the bottom of this scandal. Meanwhile, UFC has also come under controversy for allowing Lesnar to fight after waiving a four-month testing window usually required of fighters returning from retirement because Lesnar was signed just a month out of the fight. Although Brock Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200, the decision had to be overturned to a no contest by NSAC which also had jurisdiction in this case with the USADA reports, ESPN.

Lesnar was awarded the maximum sanction according to UFC's anti-doping policy due to the nature of the drug. As per the rules, he will have remain in the drug testing pool during suspension as well until the ban on him is completed. If Brock officially retires during the period of suspension, which is likely as he returned after a retirement in the UFC 200 bout, the ban will be frozen until he comes back and re-enters the drug-testing pool.

The UFC has been threatened with a lawsuit by Hunt for treating him unfairly and not compensating fully for what happened. He also made his intentions clear of dragging Lesnar to court if need be.