CES 2017: Sony Adds Four New Extra Bass Headphones

The Consumers Electronics Show is taking place right now between January 5 and January 8 at Las Vegas. There are a lot of major companies that are debuting some of their fresh, exciting products at the show.

In a similar effort, Sony too have launched quite a few stunning devices at the event. In addition to the product line-up which consisted of their new range of 4K Android TVs, the company has also added to their line of Extra Bass headphones. While the headphones may not please the pure audio professionals, the mainstream consumers will surely enjoy the lot.

As per a report by The Verge, Sony has introduced four new headphones to its Extra Bass lineup including a new flagship MDR-XB950N1 which is a Bluetooth model featuring active noise-cancellation and the new MDR-XB950B1, which is a wireless option but without the noise-cancellation technology. There is another wired option, which comes in the on-ear variant called the MDR-XB550AP.

These earphones can be tweaked to the preferred bass levels, thanks to the functions provided on the headphones itself. Lastly, Sony's MDR-XB510AS, which sports a water-resistant design and can connect to Sony's Connect app which is available for both, iOS and Android platforms. What's more exciting is the fact that these earphones come with the noise-cancellation technology, thereby allowing users to optimize maximum advantage for the earphones.

CNET reports that the new earphones are due to come out during Spring of 2017. Sony hasn't provided any pricing for these earphones yet. But as per speculations made by The Verge report, the MDR-XB950N1 will be priced around $250 and the MDR-XB950B1 which offers approximately 18 hours of battery life will be listed around $200.

Interestingly, Sony also launched a smaller version of its wireless speaker alongside the headphones which goes by the name of SRS-XB10. They are merely 3 by 3.5-inches big and offer users with a long 16 hours battery life. They also offer Bluetooth and NFC connectivity options. What's more? There is also a strap that hangs which gives it a pretty cool look.