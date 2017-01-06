CES 2017: ASUS launches its latest ZenFone 3 Zoom with 5000mAh battery

Eduardo Solorzano (2nd L) and George Ascencio (2nd R) play Ultra Street Fighter 4 against each other at the Asus computer booth during the TigerDirect Tech Bash.(Photo : Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

There have been a series of launches taking place at the on-going CES event in Las Vegas and fans just don't seem to get enough of it. ASUS is at it too and the company recently their latest smartphone and another addition to their ZenFone series - the ZenFone 3 Zoom.

According to Deccan Chronicle, ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom packs a 5.5-inch display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As reported by Softpedia. Additionally, the device is expected to run on a large and expensive 5,000mAh battery with Adreno 506 GPU. The company claims that the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom is perhaps, the slimmest smartphone in the market as of now. One of the primary attractions of the device is its camera system. The ZenFone 3 Zoom boasts a dual-camera system with two 12MP rear cameras, one with a f/1.7-aperture, 25mm wide-angle lens and a second with a 59mm lens.

Users can instantly switch from the 25mm primary camera to the 59mm camera, giving them a 2.3X optical zoom that is perfect for portraits and capturing distant subjects. A TriTech+ autofocus system automatically chooses among three autofocus technologies - Dual Pixel PDAF, subject tracking autofocus, and second-generation laser focus - depending on the situation to achieve accurate focus in just 0.03 seconds, even when photographing moving subjects.

If reports are to be believed, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is the first smartphone from the side of the company that sports a SuperPixel camera technology. The new technology enables users to focus at a faster pace and capture clear photos at night or even at low-light environments, much like iPhone 7's latest camera system.

The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and since the latest Android updates are already out, the company is expected to update this device soon.