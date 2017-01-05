WWE Rumors: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks For Wrestlemania 33

The two-time NXT women's champion earned the chance to end up distinctly the No. 1 contender on Monday Night Raw with a major win over Nia Jax, as recapped by WWE.com. Sasha Banks came out and diverted Nia to help Bayley hit her finisher off the top rope for the triumph, Yibada reported.

Earlier in the night, it was Stephanie McMahon who booked the No. 1 contender's match between Bayley and Nia. The Raw commissioner uncovered that she didn't care for Bayley on her show however Raw GM Mick Foley did everything to get it going.

As indicated by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (membership required), the fragment was intentionally done in light of the fact that the WWE is giving Bayley the "Daniel Bryan" push. It would seem that the organization needs the 27-year-old genius to wind up distinctly a definitive underdog of the women's division, WrestlingRumours reported.

It ought to be noticed that Bryan turned into a definitive underdog champion in 2014 at WrestleMania XXX. The Authority did whatever they could to keep him from winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship yet Bryan pulls through to win it all. Bayley's character has a ton of potential since children like her and she is not hard to detest. On the off chance that the present arrangement is for sure giving him a definitive underdog story, she won't win the women's title at the Royal Rumble.

Be that as it may, there is a major possibility that Charlotte will proceed with her attack on Bayley so fans will feel thoughtful about her. It will probably take a month or two to get it going and they will doubtlessly get booked in a rematch at WrestleMania 33.

Also, Meltzer brought up that in spite of Vince McMahon being high on Bayley at the moment, there is still a possibility that plans will change. The WWE now needs to fabricate Charlotte versus Bayley at the Royal Rumble in a big way.