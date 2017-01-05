MegaMan Series To Come To iOS And Android, Pre-Orders Start Now

Game developer Capcom recently announced its decision to bring the original MegaMan series for the NES on both iOS and Android platforms.

According to Phandroid, the game is scheduled to arrive "sometime in 2017," with no exact dates for release of the game confirmed. Fans in Japan are expected the game to release on January 6th. On the basis of pure assumption, we can conclude that the game will arrive in other markets in the following months.

Following given is a comprehensive list of the games that are set to arrive along with what each episode will contain, as mentioned by the same report by Phanroid:

Mega Man Mobile - The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man

Mega Man 2 Mobile- Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way.

Mega Man 3 Mobile - Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis.

Mega Man 4 Mobile - A year has passed since Mega Man's battle in space. A new enemy appears - Dr. Cossack.

Mega Man 5 Mobile - Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out!

Mega Man 6 Mobile - The Global Robot Alliance is formed, but this newfound peace is threatened by a new foe - the enigmatic Mr. X.

Another report by Ubergizmo suggests that the pre-registration for the game have already begun. The game has been "ported and revamped" for touch screen especially for mobile devices and the performance of game remains to be judged. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the launch of the game. Let's hope Capcom decided to launch it soon to other markets as well. So the fans have to wait until.