Friday, January 06, 2017

WWE Rumor: Who is La Luchadora, Find Out Here

First Posted: Jan 05, 2017
The baffling La Luchadora has popped back again on the current week's episode of SmackDown Live. Many fans are pondering who is under the cover with supposed names likes Mickie James, DeonnaPurrazzo, Tamina, Naomi and Eva Marie.

La Luchadora initially showed up on the December 20, 2016 scene of SmackDown Live. She vanquished SmackDown women's champion Alexa Bliss via submission.It was then uncovered that Becky Lynch was the one under the cover, Yibada reported.

In any case, La Luchadora showed up at the end of the day on the December 27, 2016 release of SmackDown. She helped Alexa retain the women's title by diverting Becky and hitting her head on an uncovered turnbuckle.

On the current week's SmackDown, La Luchadora lost to Becky however it worked out that the women's champion was under the cover this time around. The genuine La Luchadora turned out and helped Alexa assault her adversary, as recapped by WWE.com.

As indicated by PWInsider (membership required), DeonnaPurrazzo is the lady under the La Luchadora mask. Notwithstanding, the report noticed that she has not signed a deal with the WWE and an alternate superstar could be uncovered as the genuine La Luchadora.

That superstar may be Mickie James, who as of late marked a full-time WWE arrangement, and she apparently will begin on SmackDown Live, per Cageside Seats. James could be re-introduced in the main program as the one making Becky's life a horrific experience, Iwnerd reported.

 James returned before the end of last year at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. She tested Asuka for the NXT women's title yet fizzled. She then consented to a full-time arrangement to return and she will be allocated to the blue brand.

It ought to be noticed that the identity of La Luchadora is still not yet decided. Purrazzo may very well be filling on for the whiz the WWE needs to be under the veil. Fans simply need to tune in on SmackDown Live every Tuesday night.

