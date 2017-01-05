Scientists Invent A New Method To Speed Up Computing Tasks

In a time and age like this, where everything and almost everything functions digitally, it would truly be a blessing to be able to speed up our computing tasks. With a similar aim, a set of researchers from universities in Singapore and Germany have found a new way to turn memory chips into processors in order to speed up computing tasks. They have discovered a new way to turn the latest RAM memory chips into data processing units. This, in turn, eliminates the need for a CPU, making the mundane computing tasks easy to do and smooth.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the research was based on Redox-based resistive switching random access memory (ReRAM). What are they exactly? These chips are RAM memory chips most commonly used by companies like Panasonic and SanDisk. Prof Waser said, "ReRAM is a versatile non-volatile memory concept. These devices are energy-efficient, fast, and they can be scaled to very small dimensions. Using them not only for data storage but also for computation could open a completely new route towards an effective use of energy in the information technology."

If the research turns out to be successful, this truly would be an achievement as it would essentially beat the traditional way of how ReRAM would work. ReRAM essentially works using a Ternary system instead of the Binary system. However, the newly devised computing circuit discovered by the researchers would take advantage of ReRAM's extra memory space and perform computing tasks.

According to Phys.Org, the new method discovered by researchers would essentially allow hardware manufacturers to eliminate the use of CPUs in modern-day devices. This would be an expansion of extra space and the reduction of extra expenses that can otherwise be used for other investments.

A faster processing chip is the kind of quest that the scientists have been since a very long time. There appears to be a rising need for industries all over the world for a better processing chip that can be using in their computing technologies. The research discovered by the researchers may be a stepping stone towards that vision.