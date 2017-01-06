Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC

UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo : Getty Images/Michael Reaves)

Conor McGregor, arguably the biggest name in UFC. The MMA fighter has enjoyed a huge success in recent past. Now the rumors are hovering regarding his next opponent in the ring.

While he's toyed with the possibility of a longer-than-usual layoff, the 27-year-old Irishman has over and again said he'll come back to protect his lightweight title by this spring. The main question that remains now is whom will the battle reports, The Washington Post.

Fight fans revitalized behind 28-year-old Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, who's ascended to fame thanks to an unbeaten record in 22 fights - including his most recent against Michael Johnson at UFC 205 in November - a similar card on which McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap.

Nurmagomedov put forth his case that night, calling McGregor a "chicken" and demanding a shot at the title on his home turf.

UFC administrators, be that as it may, obviously weren't persuaded, generally due to Tony Ferguson. The No. 2 positioned lightweight fighter has won his last nine battles and is calling for a shot at the title, as well reports, MMAMania.

To settle the No. 1 contender issue reasonably, the UFC endeavored to set up an interim title fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, which both warriors have likewise been consulting on Twitter, yet arrangements hit a detour as of late, as per UFC President Dana White.

In the event that White holds firm and strengths, McGregor to cough up one of his belts, the trash talking Irishman should pick the lesser of two shades of evils, accepting he doesn't make another keep running at the welterweight division.

Ferguson said he trusts he's making less money than Nurmagomedov on the grounds that he hasn't had a similar exposure. Dissimilar to the Russian, who's had three of his last five battles showcased on prominent pay-per-view cards, Ferguson's last four fights have aired on Fox Sports 1.

McGregor, in the interim, hasn't remarked at all about the back and forth. He's been caught up provoking Floyd Mayweather Jr., posing before fancy cars, cutting a rug at his sister's recent wedding and for the most part appreciating life.