CES 2017: ASUS Unveils Its Stunning ZenBook 3 Deluxe

Eduardo Solorzano (2nd L) and George Ascencio (2nd R) play Ultra Street Fighter 4 against each other at the Asus computer booth during the TigerDirect Tech Bash.(Photo : Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

ASUS launched its ZenBook 3 some time in May of 2016 and took the market by a storm. The ZenBook 3, a lighter, thinner and an even more enhanced version of its previous predecessor managed to beat even Apple's MacBook Pro at that time.

As reported by Gadgets360, the company is back with its latest addition to its ZenBook lineup with the stunning ZenBook 3 Deluxe. The company debuted its latest ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA that comes with a great number of processing power and ports at the CES 2017.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe packs a much larger display in comparison to its previous predecessor. The device packs a 14-inch display with full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolutions with super-thing bezels. One can observe an overall increase in the form factor which essentially allowed the company to add more ports. This brings us to another primary attraction of the device wherein the laptop sports a total of three USB Type-C ports - two out of which are supported by Thunderbolt 3, as reported by CNET.

Advertisement

Additionally, the device is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe offers up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop's keyboard sports a 1.2mm of key travel with additional integration of a fingerprint reader located on the right edge for enabling Windows Hello. The device is expected to be priced at around $1,699 (approximately Rs 115,300).

That's not all for ASUS, the company has used the CES platform to launch quite a few products including its ZenFone AR, ZenFone Zoom 3 and more. The CES event is currently going on at Las Vegas and more launches are expected. Let's wait around for further updates.