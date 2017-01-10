OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 4.0.1 Update For OnePlus 3 And OnePlus 3T

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for its previous flagship, the OnePlus 3 as well as the latest OnePlus 3T. The update is known as OxygenOS 4.0.1 and is based on Android 7.0 Nougat which has already been released for these smartphones.

The update not only comes with a bunch of improvements and fixes such as updated APN settings for select carriers and increased system stability but also some workarounds for other problems the users have been facing lately reports, GSMArena.

According to the company, the issues of WiFi connectivity might still not work without faults and has advised its users to provide feedback if such connection fluctuations occur.

The workarounds have also been released by OnePlus regarding an issue with some apps that might not download from the Google Play store. First of all, OnePlus claims that if you're trying to download apps via Data Roaming, it should not work since this is a known Google issue. The company has asked to follow Google's troubleshooting step to solving the issue reports, PhoneArena.

If that's not the case, then you should try turning Battery Saving Mode and reset Google Play store app preferences. If you still face problem downloading some apps, then you should check if you have the following apps installed on your OnePlus 3: Truecaller, AVG Antivirus, and PayTm. If any of these apps are installed on your device, then you should try to force stop or uninstall them before trying to download an app from Google Play store.

Users have also been experiencing mobile data issues caused by APN for which OnePlus has recommended going to APN settings page and manually reset all the options. If you are still facing issues, then you are supposed to provide your feedback to the developers. Seems like a lot of issues needs to be weeded out by the company and OnePlus is on its toes to provide as much help as it can.