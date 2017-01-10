Sam Hunt Reportedly Engaged to His Montevallo Muse

Sam Hunt is locked into the lady who inspired his profoundly individual new tune "Drinkin' Too Much," the nation singer's rep affirmed to People.

The surprise new tune, which dropped on New Year's Eve, spins around Hunt's on-again, off-again association with Hannah Lee Fowler, who was his dream for many of the tunes on his debut album, Montevallo. "I'm sorry I named the collection Montevallo. I'm sorry people know your name now, and outsiders hit you up via social networking media," Hunt sings in his talk-sing style reports, Billboard.

Sam Hunt's debut album Montevallo was a noteworthy release for both the Cedartown, Georgia, local and country music. Yet, as indicated by the verses of "Drinkin' Too Much," another tune that Hunt surprise released on New Year's Eve, Montevallo was likewise a wellspring of turmoil in his own life - it muddied his relationship with on-again/off-again sweetheart Hannah Lee Fowler, Hunt's dream for huge numbers of the melodies on the collection.

In "Drinkin' Too Much," Hunt tries to win her back, even mentioning her by name.

A stark piano anthem based around Hunt's presently signature talk-sing style, "Drinkin' Too Much" opens with the vocalist apologizing." I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me reports, CMT .Since November, Hunt has obviously been going through Israel, sharing Instagram posts of himself gliding in the Dead Sea and with an unidentified lady - likely the subject of "Drinkin' Too Much." If so, Hunt's h eart-on-his-sleeve gambit appears to have paid off. "You changed your number and moved and this is the main way I can contact you," he says close to the end of the tune. "Hannah Lee, I'm en route to you."