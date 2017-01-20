LG G6 Battery is Safe From Overheating, Reports

Now LG is also planning to use copper pipes that will help not concentrate the heat on a particular area inside the battery. This aspect will also help in over-heating the device and the core components inside the battery. It will be seen in the G6 model of LG.

It was said to Korea Herald, that LG is coming up with this renewed concept to improve the safety and the quality of the smartphones as recently consumers are more attracted to phones that are safe to the buyer and also to the environment.

This concept of heat pipe is not new in the market. It was first used by Xperia Z2, then Microsoft came with Lumia950 XL. Now LG is playing the trump to differentiate its product from the upcoming Samsung S8. This happens to be a marketing strategy to pick up sales by using this technology after the explosion of Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Even though Galaxy Note 7 featured the same cooling system, it didn't prevent from catching fire. That is why LG is seen conducting rigorous battery test to ensure fullest safety before launching the model.

With the heat pipes inside the phone, the battery will not over-heat even at temperatures as high as 150 degrees. This type of technology is normally found in laptop, PC and notebook batteries. On the other hand these copper heat pipes lowers the temperature inside the device by 6% to 10 %. To bring a greater change, LG is coming out with ways of testing their battery at temperatures 15% higher than US and European standards.

LG has confirmed in a recent teaser video, that its forthcoming flagship will be more reliable as it will come with features like larger display, waterproof design and amazing camera. The LG G6 could be introduced at MWC next month and launched on March 10. The launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 is pushed back to April, according to Gizmo China

Now that LG has confirmed that there won't be overheating problems on its next flagship, it seems that it aims to achieving more sales by letting the customers to know that the LG G6 is safer device after the installation of copper heat pipes to reducing battery heat.