La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory

The hunt for La Liga title 201617 continues in the 18th week. The collide between Sevilla and Real Madrid was the biggest fixture of the week and a really important also for both the teams.

The match saw late winner for Sevilla as Jovetic strikes in the injury time. Sevilla won the match by 2-1 reports, Eurosport.

The two other heavyweights of Spain Barcelona and Athletico Madrid have earned victory over Las Palmas and Real Betis, respectively. The Catalans thrashed Palmas 5-0 with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Arda Turan and Alex Vidal all found the back of the net. While, Athletico Madrid earned a narrow victory over Betis with the help of Nico Gaitan's goal.

Advertisement

After this week's Copa Del Rey showdown Real Madrid are up against Sevilla in Sanchez Pizjuan, again. This was the biggest thriller in La Liga this week. As expected the match started with full of intensity but no team was able to found the back of the net in the first half. In the second part of the game, Real Madrid took the lead with the help of Ronaldo's penalty but later in the match Sergio Ramos own goal put Sevilla back in the game. Few minutes before the stoppage time, the new signing Stefan Jovetic scored an incredible goal put Los Rojiblancos past mighty Galacticos.

The defeat was a real pain for Real Madrid as it ended their 40-matches unbeaten runs in all competitions. The defeat came after 8-months and also snatched three points from Madrid. But, it was a huge victory for Jorge Sampaoli's side, who are now sitting at the second spot in the table one point up above Barcelona.

Now, the La Liga race is open again, the front top three has only two points difference with Los Blancos has one game advantage.

La Liga table, top four, reports skysports.

1. Real Madrid 40pts

2. Sevilla FC 39pts

3. FC Barcelona 38pts

4. Athletico Madrid 34pts

Sporting, Granada and Osasuna are at the bottom of the Liga table and will fight to evade the relegation from the league in upcoming matches.