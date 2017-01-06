Samsung, Google Unveils iPAD Pro, Surface Pro Rivals

Technology writers try-out the new line-up of second generation Surface tablets on September 23, 2013 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

The tablet market is primarily dominated by Microsoft's Surface Pro and Apple's iPad Pro at the moment. However, it appears like all is about to change as Samsung announces the launch of the latest addition to its Chromebook line-up with Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro.

According to The Verge, Samsung in collaboration with Google have designed the next-generation Chromebook - Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro that essentially pairs the power and productivity of a laptop with the flexibility and versatility of a tablet.

The new Chromebooks not only offer users with a 360-degree rotating touch screen reports, DeccanChronical. The device also has quad-HD screen, and a customized built-in digitized pen but also a new light-weight metal design that enables converting the Chromebook into a tablet quite easily. The company first launched their first ever Chromebook five years back and they plan on continuing improving the product. The South-Korean tech giant hopes to encourage users to experience more with Google Play and Android apps through their partnership with Google.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro features an immersive Quad HD 2400x1600 resolution display with protection provided by Gorilla Glass 3. The Chromebooks further feature two USB-C ports made for enhanced connectivity and 4K video streaming that essentially produce high-quality video and gaming from Chromebook on connected 4k displays.

Additionally, the Chromebooks are powered by 4GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM and batteries that the company claims will last up to 8 hours. The devices also feature ARM processors.

The Chromebooks are expected to be available at a starting price of $499 and will debut at the CES event taking place between January 5 and January 8 at Las Vegas. No details regarding when the shipping of these devices will begin have been shared yet.