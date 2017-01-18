Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nintendo Switch Will Support Memory Storage Up To 2TB

First Posted: Jan 18, 2017
A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017.

A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017.(Photo : Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

Nintendo has confirmed that users will be able to use micro SD cards with up to 2TB storage space. With the 32 GB internal memory storage of Nintendo Switch, people were worried that the storage was too little. But this came as happy news when micro SD cards will allow to make things bigger as expected.

Game Reactor Spain, recently reported that after a Nintendo Switch event in London, it has come up with more storage options of the console.

According to reports, the switch can support 2TB of extra storage with "high-capacity (microSDXC) SD memory cards", as of now these SD cards are not widely use. SD cards with smaller storage facility are also available.

As of external HDD, Nintendo Switch can get its support down the line. It looks like the Switch already has that support, but that it will be disabled at launch. Any external HDD would be plugged in via the dock, which means you would not have access to anything stored in it when in Handheld or Table top Mode. And that's not something wants users to deal with.

Apparently the only possible way is to let user transfer games from HDD to SD card which could be done via the storage section of system setting. Those who prefer to download their games digitally, then, were faced with a crossroads on Nintendo's new system. Luckily, however, a Nintendo representative has confirmed to Game Informer that Switch owners will have more option.

Still, though, the ability to expand the system memory for the Switch is a nice feature that is better to have and complain about the additional cost than not have and be unable to download more than one or two games. For now, gamers will continue to pick at many of the individual specs and features of the Switch, all it will take are a few strong games and an enjoyable, memorable experience, and the Switch will do just fine via Just Push Start.

The report also says that you could also plug in an external hard drive on one of the USB sockets. External hard drive support won't be available at launch, but Nintendo is going to implement it soon.

 

 

