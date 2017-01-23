'Pokemon Sun and Moon': Upcoming Poke Bank Update Plus Season 2 Details

Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from Pokemon series game titles, march during the Pikachu Outbreak event hosted by The Pokemon Co. on August 7, 2016 in Yokohama, Japan.(Photo : Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi)

The "Pokemon Sun and Moon" Season 2 got confirmed on January 17. Many reports are also suggesting the arrival of updated Pokemon Bank feature. The Battle Season 2 speculations indicating regarding the Pokemon Bank's entry in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

"Pokemon Sun and Moon" the Rating Battle Season 2 is underway, it will give the trainers opportunities to check their battling skills in "Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon". In season 2, the user will have chance to fight in single battle and double battle formats using Pokemon from virtually the entire National Pokedex.

The Rating Battle Season 2 is seems to be very interesting. Now the players have a great possibility of putting together stronger teams. The players will be allowed to make a team by the entire National Pokedex. Currently, no Pokemon Bank system available in the "Pokemon Sun and Moon".

Still, the Alola Pokedex did not have the listing for all known Pokemon for the Rating Battle. It means users might need to depend on older versions of the Alola Pokedex and Pokemon Bank to obtain the older teams or even secure better battling creatures.

Reports are also suggesting the new support for Pokemon Bank might come soon during new Rating Battle event. A proper Pokemon Bank will be of great help to players in their game who have been able to catch good Pokemon from their previous games and battles.

The Pokemon Bank will let players to have an external storage box for Pokemon. iDigitalTimes earlier reported, An annual pass to use Pokemon Bank costs $4.99. What else? Speculations regarding the new Pokemon Consol are also hovering on the media outlets, which looks weaker at the current moment. Users have to wait for the updated and new consoles.

Keep tuned for more news and updates on Poke Bank Update for "Pokemon Sun and Moon".