The present NBA is in full swing. But, Current year's NBA trade could be among the calmest in recent memory-for an assortment of reasons.

The Boston Celtics affirmed on Wednesday a concurrence with General Electric that incorporates putting the GE logo on their pullovers next season, joining the organization's innovation into their new practice facility and teaming up to work on community-service initiatives.

For one, there are few teams with the means to disrupt a Finals three-peat between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, with or without a noteworthy move. Without such trust, even the most hopeful general managers need to ponder whether it merits emptying their reserves reports, gamedayclothing.

There's likewise the matter of who is available. The group's new collective bargaining agreement will give teams expanded intends to hold their homegrown stars. Where once the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers might've trembled at the prospect of exchanging their cornerstones (DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George, respectively) or risk losing them in vain, now clubs can breathe easy in light of knowing they can far outbid contenders with contracts in excess of $200 million.

That might be only one of many points in the new CBA that front offices around the Association are unloading. The need to search through those subtle elements in more noteworthy depth could dissuade some general managers from doing anything extreme.

The rest could be excessively busy choosing whether they're buyers or sellers. Every team out West is within five games of a playoff spot. In the East, everything except four squads can claim to be in that range.

Still, that doesn't mean there aren't players who are ready for new goals, however temporary. The list of potential free agents in 2017 is long and packed with marquee names, however, these 10, recorded in sequential order, resemble the best bets to make another pit stop before the Feb. 23 due date.