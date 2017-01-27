Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017 | Updated at 12:39 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 12:21 PM EST
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven(Photo : (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images))

The present NBA is in full swing. But, Current year's NBA trade could be among the calmest in recent memory-for an assortment of reasons.

The Boston Celtics affirmed on Wednesday a concurrence with General Electric that incorporates putting the GE logo on their pullovers next season, joining the organization's innovation into their new practice facility and teaming up to work on community-service initiatives.

For one, there are few teams with the means to disrupt a Finals three-peat between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, with or without a noteworthy move. Without such trust, even the most hopeful general managers need to ponder whether it merits emptying their reserves reports, gamedayclothing.

There's likewise the matter of who is available. The group's new collective bargaining agreement will give teams expanded intends to hold their homegrown stars. Where once the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers might've trembled at the prospect of exchanging their cornerstones (DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George, respectively) or risk losing them in vain, now clubs can breathe easy in light of knowing they can far outbid contenders with contracts in excess of $200 million.

That might be only one of many points in the new CBA that front offices around the Association are unloading. The need to search through those subtle elements in more noteworthy depth could dissuade some general managers from doing anything extreme.

The rest could be excessively busy choosing whether they're buyers or sellers. Every team out West is within five games of a playoff spot. In the East, everything except four squads can claim to be in that range.

Still, that doesn't mean there aren't players who are ready for new goals, however temporary. The list of potential free agents in 2017 is long and packed with marquee names, however, these 10, recorded in sequential order, resemble the best bets to make another pit stop before the Feb. 23 due date.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

Microsoft Surface Pro 5: Intel Kaby Lake Processor, 4K Display And More

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace To Be Released

Nintendo Switch: Nintendo’s Giant Entry into Esport

'Pokemon Sun and Moon': Upcoming Poke Bank Update Plus Season 2 Details

TagsNBA Rumors, nba free agents, nba trade rumors, NBA News, 10 Players NBA

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Sundance Film Festival Junket Resident Evil franchise

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline

Every team out West is within five games of a playoff spot
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics