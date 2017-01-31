Prius Prime: Toyota’s Most Advanced Plug-in Hybrid Ever

Toyota is known for its fuel efficiency cars on the roads. It just got better with its launch of the newest hybrid model, the 2017 Prius Prime.

The new Prius Prime promises better range and features are way better than the standard Prius Liftback. In Long Island City this week, Digital Trends was on hand at the Prime's NYC launch at the Foundry.

Advertisement

With this car, one can go up to 84 miles per hour in EV mode. Some of the other exterior features include quad-beam LED headlamps and dual wave rear glass design. This rear glass design helps to lower air resistance. The plug-in hybrid system uses a dual motor drive train. It also adds a one-way clutch which engages both the electric motor and the generator for vehicle movement. In EV mode, two electric motors turn the wheels. This actually leads to greater range and performance of the car.

There are three drive modes- Power, Normal and Eco. The Prime also features HV, EV and AV auto modes. In EV mode it provides full electric power. In HV it draws power from the gas engine and battery as needed. In the EV mode, the heat pumps allow the system to cool or heat the cabin according to the user's choice.

According to Digital Trends, it also comes with an intelligent app installed in the mobile at the time of purchase which is known as the Prius Prime app. Users can do several things like setting the charge time late at night, also keeping a check on the battery charge, turning on the climate control and defroster, locating charging stations and finding the vehicle with which the app is connected.

Like other Toyota Prius grade cars, its Safety Sense P system is there which comes with pre-collision system and pedestrian detection, automatic braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, full stop technology, and automatic high beams.

The Prime comes in three grades- Plus, Premium and Advanced.

Plus contains heated fabric seats, quad LED headlights and Entune audio with a navigation of 7-inch display. Similarly with the name, Premium is a higher version containing 11.6 inch HD display. 8-way power driver's seat, smart charging cable locks, synthetic leather seats and Qi wireless charging. Advanced comes with more additional features rear cross traffic alert, LED fog lights, blind spot monitor, roadside assistance and automatic collision notification.

The Prime Plus carries a starting MSRP of $27,100. The Premium goes for $28,800, and the Advanced is $33,300. There is also an available $4,500 tax credit. Toyota hopes to sell 22,000 units in 2017 as said to Car and Driver.com

Toyota launched its hybrid vehicle movement with Prime which is sure to make their way into other cars.