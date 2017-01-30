These Xiaomi Smartphones To Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

The latest update of Android Nougat is out and various smartphone users are anticipating the arrival of the update on their devices. Xiaomi is planning on releasing the new update to its various handsets.

Xiaomi is known to introduce feature-rich but budget-friendly smartphones each passing year. The China-based company has managed to establish a mark of its own in the recent past. Due to the fact that the smartphone maker makes such advanced specifications available at such a low price, there are a lot of users that opt for Xiaomi.

With the given latest update of Android Nougat 7.0 already out, it's quite natural for the fans to expect the same on their devices as well. The latest Android 7.0 Nougat comes with numerous new features, security patches and exciting customizations that give an enhanced performance to the smartphone. The Android Nougat update will be called MIUI9, reports Gadget360.

Reports suggest that Xiaomi is planning on releasing the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update some time soon, even though, it did take the Chinese smartphone manufacturer took longer than expected in rolling out the update. The first Xiaomi smartphone that is expected to receive the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update is the company's Redmi Note 4.

According to the report, the company has already made MIUI 8 global beta ROM 7.1.19 based on Android Nougat available for Redmi Note 4. In other words, Xiaomi sure is prepping up for the final version of the update for Redmi users soon. According to DeccanChronicle, most of the Xiaomi phones will get the details in Q1 of 2017.

Some other report indicates that while the company hasn't announced the list of devices eligible for Android 7.0 Nougat update, if rumours are to be believed, the following smartphones will be receiving the upgrade: Mi 5, Mi Max, Note 4, Note 3, Redmi 3, Mi Max, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4s, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3, Redmi 3A, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Prime, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Redmi Pro, Mi Note Pro, Mi Pad 2.