WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens has held his WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble subsequent to overcoming Roman Reigns in a severe title match. The match is said to be the most anticipated match in Royal Rumble 2017.

Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns Sunday night at the Royal Rumble to hold the WWE Universal Championship reports, Forbes. Chris Jericho suspended over the ring in a shark confine in the match.

Owens got some assistance from Braun Strowman, who meddled and assaulted Reigns. Subsequent to hitting Reigns with a chokeslam on to the German report table. From there, Strowman power-hammered Reigns through a table propped up against a turnbuckle.

Owens was compelled to battle a great part of the match alone after sidekick Chris Jericho was caught in a shark confine over the ring, and he joined with Reigns to make a smaller than expected exemplary. It was a session loaded with dramatization, accuracy, and numerous vital moves. Owens frog-splashed Reigns through a table, while Reigns returned in kind with a powerbomb through the announce table.

Jericho, trapped in the heavens above, figured out how to get included as well as he tossed down an arrangement of knuckle reinforcements down to the ring.

After more than 20 minutes of wild fight, Braun Strowman emerged at ringside and assaulted Reigns, tossing him through a table and bringing about serious harm to the Samoan reports, Metro.co. Reigns had skewered Strowman twice on Raw as of late, so Strowman's assault was not unforeseen in its plan, but rather unquestionably in its reality. A stricken Reigns was stuck by a pinned Owens, who holds his title and heads into Wrestlemania season still as the man to beat on Raw.

Both Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman are booked to contend in the Royal Rumble coordinate later tonight, so it stays to be checked whether either man will be the following number one contender.