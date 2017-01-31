Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 9:32 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 07:06 PM EST
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE SummerSlam 2015(Photo : (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images))

Kevin Owens has held his WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble subsequent to overcoming Roman Reigns in a severe title match. The match is said to be the most anticipated match in Royal Rumble 2017.

Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns Sunday night at the Royal Rumble to hold the WWE Universal Championship reports, Forbes. Chris Jericho suspended over the ring in a shark confine in the match.

Owens got some assistance from Braun Strowman, who meddled and assaulted Reigns. Subsequent to hitting Reigns with a chokeslam on to the German report table. From there, Strowman power-hammered Reigns through a table propped up against a turnbuckle.

Owens was compelled to battle a great part of the match alone after sidekick Chris Jericho was caught in a shark confine over the ring, and he joined with Reigns to make a smaller than expected exemplary. It was a session loaded with dramatization, accuracy, and numerous vital moves. Owens frog-splashed Reigns through a table, while Reigns returned in kind with a powerbomb through the announce table.

Jericho, trapped in the heavens above, figured out how to get included as well as he tossed down an arrangement of knuckle reinforcements down to the ring. 

After more than 20 minutes of wild fight, Braun Strowman emerged at ringside and assaulted Reigns, tossing him through a table and bringing about serious harm to the Samoan reports, Metro.co. Reigns had skewered Strowman twice on Raw as of late, so Strowman's assault was not unforeseen in its plan, but rather unquestionably in its reality. A stricken Reigns was stuck by a pinned Owens, who holds his title and heads into Wrestlemania season still as the man to beat on Raw.

Both Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman are booked to contend in the Royal Rumble coordinate later tonight, so it stays to be checked whether either man will be the following number one contender.

 

 

SEE ALSO

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury

Pop Sensation Rihanna Two Singles Received Platinum Certificates From RIAT

These Xiaomi Smartphones To Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

TagsWWE Royal Rumble 2017, WWE, WWE rumors, WWE Royal Rumble 2017 matches

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Nygma & Oswald's Fight oswald

WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns

An obliging Owens utilized the metal machinery on Reigns, however the battle proceeded as the champion and challenger traded Superman punches, shockers, and hard steel chair shots.
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title
Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

Steve Kerr Says Immigration Ban Is Against Principles – 'We Could Be Breeding Anger And Terror'
Utah Jazz v New York Knicks

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury
Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics