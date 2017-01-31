WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

Randy Orton promised himself a world title shot at WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble in the wake of disposing of Roman Reigns in a berserk headliner that saw Brock Lesnar at the end of the day humiliated by Goldberg and the Undertaker make his arrival to the Rumble.

Orton secured his second Royal Rumble triumph, moving down his 2009 accomplishment, by vanquishing 29 other men in one of the showcase events on the WWE timetable, yet it was about Roman Reigns who was commanding a moment triumph as he confronted Orton in the last two.

In the wake of dispensing with Bray Wyatt and, all the more essentially, The Undertaker, Reigns searched most loved for achievement, yet a spear attempt all of a sudden transformed into an RKO and Orton tossed Reigns out of the ring to secure a shot at one of the two world titles at WrestleMania not long from now reports comicbook.

Advertisement

The early phases of the match were ruled by Braun Strowman, who prior in the night cost Reigns his shot as Kevin Owens' WWE Universal title, as the goliath wiped out any semblance of Jack Gallagher, Mojo Rawley, Big Cass and Kalisto before observing off Mark Henry.

Strowman likewise eliminated the Big Show in the wake of grabbing the 'World's Largest Athlete', yet Baron Corbin would leave Strowman speechless and in the end kill him with an effective clothesline.

At the same time, Chris Jericho had guaranteed he remained out of the terminating line by creeping out of the ring and concealing, a ply that would guarantee the No 2 section would survive over an hour to achieve the last four.

Yet, everyone's eyes were on the dangerous Brock Lesnar when he touched base as the No 26 participant, and The Beast instantly disposed of Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler as he wreaked destruction in the ring. In the wake of sending Enzo Amore once again from where he originated from within seconds, Lesnar's adversary, Goldberg, turned out at No 28 to reignite their quarrel. In the wake of humiliating Lesnar at Survivor Series on his arrival to the WWE, Goldberg went down the 89-second triumph by skewering Lesnar and promptly disposing of him reports Espn.com.

Be that as it may, Goldberg was stopped in his tracks by The Undertaker, with the Phenom's gong hitting as the lights went out. With Goldberg sitting tight for him, Undertaker all of a sudden showed up in the ring behind Goldberg before the two went at it. They disposed of Corbin and Rusev, before The Deadman tossed Goldberg out of the ring in another emotional curve.

The pair traded finishers, with Cena conveying no less than three AA's to Styles' two Styles Clash's, yet at last Cena secured the WWE Championship with a torrential slide AA from the center rope.